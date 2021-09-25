CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League hits and misses: Man City make statement, Man Utd pay penalty

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pressure was on. Man City's stutter against Southampton last weekend, when they were well below par, had reduced the margin for error. At the start of a potentially defining nine days, Man City went to Chelsea knowing they could not afford to see their title rivals pull away. The...

Yardbarker

"We Shouldn't Expect to See Him Play Much" - Brazil Legend Makes Prediction of Man City Starlet Following Premier League Switch

Towards the end of the 2021 summer window, Manchester City officially acquired 18-year-old Brazilian winger Kayky – a player regarded as one of South America's most exciting young talents. Owing to his immense dribbling ability, Kayky has often been compared by onlookers to PSG star Neymar, and the Brazilian unsurprisingly...
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League

Chelsea are joint top of the Premier League after five rounds of fixtures and now prepare to host reigning champions Manchester City in the biggest game of the season so far. The Blues have taken close to maximum points to this point, settling for a draw against Liverpool at Anfield last month, and come into this one off the back of a Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa on penalties.
Pep Guardiola
Thomas Tuchel
Gabriel Jesus
World Soccer Talk

Man City end Chelsea’s unbeaten run as Man Utd pay penalty

London (AFP) – Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United’s shock defeat by Aston Villa. Gabriel Jesus’ second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola’s men, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive...
SkySports

Liverpool vs Man City: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara to miss Sunday's Premier League game

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against champions Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Alexander-Arnold was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win away to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday with what the club described as a "muscle issue", while Thiago has not played since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace on September 18 due to a calf injury.
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
Sports Illustrated

Liverpool’s Top Five Goals Vs Man City | Premier League

Well, this is going to be tough. Liverpool and Man City have produced classic game after classic game in the last few years. And not only have the games been good but the calibre of goals is simply sensational. Hence, with a lot of head scratching and narrowing down to...
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
