Americans take largest lead against Europe in Ryder Cup

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — All the drama Saturday at the Ryder Cup was to see if Europe could make a game of it. The Americans held their own and have an 11-5 lead. That matches the Ryder Cup record for largest margin in the modern era. And it’s the largest for an American team in 46 years. Europe has yet to win a session. It could only manage a draw in the afternoon fourballs after have a lead in three of the four matches. Dustin Johnson is the first American since 1979 to go 4-0 in team play. Scottie Scheffler delivered the momentum-shifting putt.

