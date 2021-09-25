CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle still without EPL win after 1-1 draw at Watford

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATFORD, England (AP) — Newcastle was still waiting for its first Premier League win of the season after Ismaila Sarr’s equalizer grabbed a 1-1 draw for Watford. The Magpies went into the game with just two points and saw Sean Longstaff’s curling 20-meter strike give them a 23rd-minute lead at Vicarage Road. However Watford leveled the contest when Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd. The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

