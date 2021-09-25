CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Penn State-Iowa to Kick at 4 p.m. on FOX

GoPSUsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Football's contest at Iowa on Oct. 9 will kick off at 4 p.m. on FOX, it was announced on Saturday. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (2:30 p.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com. The Nittany Lions hold a 17-13 all-time...

gopsusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#University Park#American Football#Penn State Iowa#Penn State Football#Nittany Lions#The Nittany Lion Club#Psunrivaled Com
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa remains No. 5 in Week 5 AP poll, Penn State now top-ranked Big Ten team

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press’ poll for the third week in a row. But unlike the last two weeks, the Hawkeyes are no longer the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. Alabama is No.1 in the poll again, followed by Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa to round out the top five. The Nittany Lions jumped up two spots from last week’s poll to become the top-ranked team in the conference in Week 5. Iowa State dropped out of this week’s poll after losing to Baylor on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Topped by Princeton on the Road

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Penn State men's soccer team (5-3-1, 1-0-0 Big Ten) was topped by Princeton (3-3-0, 0-0-0 Ivy League), 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Sherrerd Field. "Despite an improved second-half performance where we were able to create some good goal-scoring opportunities, I feel that overall Princeton deserved to win today's game," said head coach Jeff Cook. "Our first-half performance was uncharacteristically flat resulting in a one-goal lead for Princeton at halftime. Owen Elliott made a couple of key saves in the second half to allow us to continue searching for the tying goal and I'm proud of the way our team kept going until the very end to try to get back in the game."
PRINCETON, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Football vs. Ohio State Set for 3:30 p.m. Kickoff

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers football's Oct. 2 matchup against No. 10 Ohio State at SHI Stadium is confirmed for a 3:30 p.m. start on Big Ten Network. The game is presented by Provident Bank. Limited tickets are still available at ScarletKnights.com or by calling 1-866-445-GORU (4678). The student ticket claim...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy