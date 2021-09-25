Penn State-Iowa to Kick at 4 p.m. on FOX

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Penn State men's soccer team (5-3-1, 1-0-0 Big Ten) was topped by Princeton (3-3-0, 0-0-0 Ivy League), 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Sherrerd Field. "Despite an improved second-half performance where we were able to create some good goal-scoring opportunities, I feel that overall Princeton deserved to win today's game," said head coach Jeff Cook. "Our first-half performance was uncharacteristically flat resulting in a one-goal lead for Princeton at halftime. Owen Elliott made a couple of key saves in the second half to allow us to continue searching for the tying goal and I'm proud of the way our team kept going until the very end to try to get back in the game."
