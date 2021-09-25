CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers vs. Rams: Picks, Predictions and Takes

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 7 days ago

The NFL's biggest matchup of Week 3, and perhaps the season to date, is on our doorstep.

The Los Angeles Rams, Sports Illustrated's second-ranked team in the NFL, will play host to the No. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 P.M. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The teams last met in 2020, with the Rams taking down the eventual Super Bowl LV champions on their home turf in Florida by a score of 27-24.

Will the results be the same this time around, only this time playing on the west coast instead of the east? The SI Sportsbook doesn't believe so: Tampa Bay is considered a two-point road favorite entering the game, with the over/under set at 55.

Let's see if the AllBucs staff agrees, with its weekly picks and predictions filled out below.

Zach Goodall (2-0): Los Angeles 38, Tampa Bay 35

This game is going to be a battle of two top passing offenses and, naturally, the score will reflect that. Tom Brady and his arsenal of weapons including Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been unstoppable to start the 2021 season - the issue for Tampa Bay, though, is so have Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and company.

To make matters worse, the Bucs' secondary ranks third-to-last in the NFL in yards per game allowed, and has been banged up consistently to start this season. While Stafford has gelled quickly with Los Angeles' receiving corps after his trade from Detroit, the Bucs' defensive backs have seemingly taken a step back in the chemistry they developed in the 2020-21 playoffs.

In addition, Tampa Bay will be without starting edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, weakening a Bucs' pass rush that is disruptive but has struggled to finish plays this season.

Maybe I'm going against the grain here, picking against the reigning Super Bowl champions and the league's top offense in points per game (maybe I'm not - I was the first of the AllBucs staff to submit a prediction). But this contest lies on the Rams' home turf, and their current strength has a favorable matchup against the Bucs' biggest weakness.

This game will be determined by the better passing offense. Tampa Bay might own the better passing offense on paper right now, but I believe its passing defense might be its kryptonite this week.

Jason Beede (2-0): Los Angeles 34, Tampa Bay 31

Although the Bucs are slight favorites on the road, I believe they will return from Los Angeles in the loss column. I've gone back and forth on this because I do think they are capable of winning and it's hard to pick against quarterback Tom Brady.

Still, Aaron Donald and the Rams' defense may be too much for the Bucs. While Tampa Bay did a great job limiting Donald last November, I predict that one of the league's best defensive linemen will record at least one sack on Sunday.

Already without cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Bucs won't have wide receivers Antonio Brown and Jaydon Mickens on offense. Also on defense, the Bucs will be without linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

Between the missing players, the long trip out west, and Matthew Stafford's strong start to the 2021 season, I have the Rams edging the Bucs for the close win.

Evan Winter (2-0): Buccaneers 49, Rams 48

I have gone back and forth then forth and back and then whatever is in-between back and forth on this game. There is so much star power. There are so many matchups to be taken advantage of.

It's going to be a great game. As it should be between two great teams. The key is making as few self-inflicted mistakes as possible. Whoever does that will win this game. Obviously, that doesn't bode well for the Buccaneers, who are third in penalties per game and have five turnovers in their first two games. The equalizer here is Tom Brady. He's going to have these guys focused and ready for this game. Which, at the end of the day, makes all the difference in a one-point win.

Chris Godwin has routinely feasted on the Rams over the last couple of years, recording 19 receptions for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He will have a career game this week, recording 10+ receptions for 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
RamDigest

Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

As the 2021 NFL season gets underway, injuries have taken off at an alarming rate thus far. With the Buccaneers set to make the trek to Los Angeles and go head-to-head with the Rams, two Tampa Bay players have already been ruled out for the Week 3 contest. Wide receiver...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jaydon Mickens
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tampa Bay 35
USA Today

NFL Week 3 picks: Experts torn on Rams-Buccaneers matchup

There’s only one matchup this week between two undefeated teams, and it’s between the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Packers-49ers is also a marquee game in Week 3, especially being in prime time, Rams-Bucs might end up being one of the best showdowns of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
Facebook
theScore

Rams' Henderson to be game-time decision vs. Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's much-anticipated matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay announced Friday, according to team staff writer Stu Jackson. Henderson hasn't practiced all week due to an injury to his ribs. Earlier...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams vs. Buccaneers: 3 Matchups to Watch

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon as the reigning Super Bowl Champions come to town. The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both present some of the most electrifying offenses in the league, and each of those will be put to the test as they go stride-for-stride with one another in Week 3.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
129
Followers
396
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy