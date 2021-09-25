Eddie Goldman Didn’t Travel With the Bears and Won’t Play vs. Browns
Even though Eddie Goldman had a pair of practices under his belt this week, the Chicago Bears nose tackle won’t play this week. The Bears announced Goldman did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Sunday’s game against the Browns. And with that, Goldman was downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game. That makes three straight games to start the year for a player who hasn’t played since December 2019.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0