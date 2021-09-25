CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

September 25: Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 2

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZac Gallen dominated the Dodgers for six innings, Clayton Kershaw couldn’t finish the fifth inning, and the Diamondbacks scored an easy win on Saturday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Trea Turner hit two home runs in defeat.

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
chatsports.com

Andre Ethier Buying Burritos For Dodger Fans Before Game Against Diamondbacks

After spending the entirety of his Major League career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Andre Ethier has maintained a connection to the organization. He’s been on hand for several team events and games over recent years, including this season when the Dodgers hosted the Chicago Cubs. Ethier used the opportunity to sit in the Home Run Seats at Dodger Stadium so he could poke some fun at former teammates Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson.
MLB
NBC Sports

Kershaw injured in Dodgers' win, might not pitch in playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their hopes of winning the NL West alive Friday night, but they lost starter Clayton Kershaw due to an arm injury in the process. Kershaw left in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team announced he is dealing with left forearm discomfort. The three-time Cy Young award winner missed almost three months this season with a similar injury.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Zac Gallen
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Feels Sense Of Urgency To Find Rhythm

Clayton Kershaw returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 13 after a stint on the 60-day injured list and found some success against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 5-1 victory. The 33-year old gave L.A. 4.1 innings while only allowing one run and adding five strikeouts. “There’s not a...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Justin Turner Dropped To 6th In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road series of the season with the opener of a weekend set against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. L.A. is coming off a series with the Colorado Rockies where they took two of three games thanks to a late-inning rally on Thursday. With a record of 98-55, the Dodgers sit one game behind the San Francisco Giants for first place in the National League West.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Field#Diamondbacks 7 Dodgers
True Blue LA

LA Dodgers Team Historian Mark Langill podcast

Check out the podcast with Mark Langill the Team Historian at LA Dodgers. It doesn't get any better then that! He fell in love with the team the moment he walked into the stadium as a young boy and for over 25 years he's been working for the team he loves. We talk about he's love for baseball and all things Dodgers.
MLB
True Blue LA

Cody Bellinger ‘hopeful’ to return this week

It’s been a forgettable 2021 season for Cody Bellinger, but the Dodgers could still use his bat and his speed in the lineup. After dealing with numerous injuries this season, the latest IL stint for Bellinger has him dealing with a rib injury. Luckily, there’s optimism that he can return before the end of the season next Sunday.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers set to open final homestand, welcome Padres for three-game set

Let’s all take a moment of silence for the Padres postseason hopes officially ending over the weekend. With all the hype around the Padres challenging the Dodgers and making the postseason, the 2021 season is one of immense disappointment for San Diego. The Friars arrive at Dodger Stadium Tuesday after having been officially eliminated from postseason play by the Braves Saturday.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers home run barrage keeps faint National League West hopes alive

Max Scherzer was hit early and often, but the Dodgers offense powered a stunning 11-9 comeback win over the Padres on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Five home runs in the final two innings fueled the winning rally, including four in the eighth inning alone. Three were allowed by Emilio Pagán, who has allowed a whopping 16 homers in 62⅓ innings this season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
True Blue LA

Jaime Jarrín, Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer, to retire after 2022 season

Jaime Jarrín, the longtime Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster, will retire after the 2022 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Jarrín has been calling Dodgers games since 1959, the club’s second season in Los Angeles. The longest-tenured broadcaster in MLB, 2022 will be Jarrín’s 64th season of calling games. “I’m grateful to...
MLB
Sportico

MLB’s Closing Weekend Finds COVID-Hit Teams Mulling ‘What If’

In the end, COVID-19 could cost the Boston Red Sox a shot at the playoffs. One of seven Major League Baseball teams failing to reach the 85% plateau of players vaccinated for the coronavirus, the pandemic raced through their clubhouse earlier this month like a line drive, hopping toward the left field corner. Unlike the abbreviated 60-game 2020 season, when 47 games were postponed because of the pandemic, the games were mostly played without delay this season as a full slate of 162 for each of the 30 clubs. The toll of COVID for the Red Sox was the loss of game-time...
MLB
True Blue LA

Oklahoma City can’t overcome early deficit, drops Las Vegas finale

Oklahoma City scored a run in the eighth and one in the ninth but left the tying runs at first and second to end the game. It was too little too late for the Dodgers as they dropped the series finale to Las Vegas (Athletics) by the score of 11-9.
MLB
True Blue LA

True Blue LA podcast episode 2135: The final countdown

This week on the podcast, we grapple with the idea of a 100-win Dodgers team somehow underperforming, and we look at what lies ahead with one week left in the season. Max Scherzer gets the ball in a winner-take-all situation, but we go through the scenarios of what might happen if things are tied on Sunday. Plus the return of AJ Pollock is fresh in our minds, plus the return of Cody Bellinger as well.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers-Padres doesn’t have the luster that was expected

This Dodgers-Padres series in the final week of the regular season has long been anticipated, but now that it’s here, only one of the teams has a future beyond Sunday. San Diego was eliminated from playoff consideration over the weekend, a stunning collapse for a team that was built to contend. Their once-safe lead for the second wild card spot is no more, the byproduct of dropping 29 of their last 40 games.
MLB
True Blue LA

Corey Seager homers twice in 3-0 win

The Dodgers ended their last regular season road trip with a 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks. However, the Giants also won so their deficit remained at two games with six games left in the season. Julio Urias and four relievers combined to get the Dodgers 17th shutout of the year....
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy