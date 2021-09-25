Quick-Thinking MN Deputy Credited for His Taste in Classical Music

A quick-thinking deputy in Chisago County was credited Monday for his taste in classical music. Monday, September 20 the Chisago County Sheriff's Department posted a video to Facebook of one of their deputies -- Deputy Finnegan -- responding to a car fire at a home in Center City. The body cam video footage shows the deputy approaching a classic car on fire just outside the garage of a home on the 15000 block of Per Road. Deputy Finnegan attempts to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher while asking a man nearby if he has a tow strap. The man says he does, and the video cuts seconds ahead as Deputy Finnegan attaches the strap first to the car on fire and then to his squad vehicle. As he gets into his squad car to pull the car away from the house, a classical radio station (that sounds an awful lot like Classical MPR out of the Twin Cities) can be heard playing.