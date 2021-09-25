CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chisago County, MN

Quick-Thinking MN Deputy Credited for His Taste in Classical Music

By Adam
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A quick-thinking deputy in Chisago County was credited Monday for his taste in classical music. Monday, September 20 the Chisago County Sheriff's Department posted a video to Facebook of one of their deputies -- Deputy Finnegan -- responding to a car fire at a home in Center City. The body cam video footage shows the deputy approaching a classic car on fire just outside the garage of a home on the 15000 block of Per Road. Deputy Finnegan attempts to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher while asking a man nearby if he has a tow strap. The man says he does, and the video cuts seconds ahead as Deputy Finnegan attaches the strap first to the car on fire and then to his squad vehicle. As he gets into his squad car to pull the car away from the house, a classical radio station (that sounds an awful lot like Classical MPR out of the Twin Cities) can be heard playing.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Police Announce Personnel Changes, Honors

Plenty of good news to report from the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) in a recent edition of their Just the Facts newsletter. There was a promotion for a hometown officer, a badge-pinning and oath of office ceremony, and a banquet to celebrate the Police Officer of the Year. The department is also seeking the public's help in locating a dog and its owner after a biting incident in an Owatonna park.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rain May Have Contributed to Fatal Crash in East-Central MN

Lindstrom, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in east-central Minnesota say a rain slickened road surface may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash Friday night. The Lakes Area Police Department in Lindstrom says the Chisago County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about 10:45 PM concerning a single-vehicle crash on a rural road. Emergency responders discovered a vehicle had left the road on a curve and slid sideways into the ditch until the driver's side smashed into a telephone pole.
LINDSTROM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chisago County, MN
Chisago County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Center City, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Foundation to Have Unique Fundraiser in October

Kymn Anderson, Executive Director of the Faribault Foundation told us recently on our AM Minnesota program about an interesting fundraiser in October. 100 Women Who Care will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Barn at Crocker's Creek 24141 Bagley Avenue Faribault. Anderson...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Sugar Baby Scam Hits Rochester, Here’s What to Look Out For

The sugar baby scam has come to Rochester, Minnesota. I was on Instagram the other day when I noticed I had a new pending message. I went in to check it out and low and behold, someone was asking me to be their sugar baby. I'm pretty sure I laughed out loud when I saw it but then, after talking about it on our morning show, I realized that this was a scam.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

For The Third Time In Seven Years, Local Firefighter Is Battling Cancer Again

The phrase fight like a 'Boss' has special meaning for one Southern Minnesota community. The Land Between the Lakes, Albert Lea, is once again beginning to rally around one of their own as a firefighter is battling cancer once again. It's the third time in seven years that Albert Lea Fire Rescue Leutenient Brett Boss has battled cancer, and he along with the community are looking for another big win. But that's what happens when you fight like a 'Boss'.
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Classic Car#The Sheriff S Department
AM 1390 KRFO

A Former Faribault Man Has Been Missing Since Sept 17 In Northern MN

A former Faribault man, Dustin Sundin, has been missing since September 17th, when he walked away from an address in Angora Minnesota. Sundin, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office "suffers from substance abuse issues and Ataxia, which is a central nervous system disorder and causes him to walk with a cane" he is considered by law enforcement to be a missing 'vulnerable' adult.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Deadly Construction Site Accident in East-Central Minnesota

Lindstrom, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's OSHA office is investigating a deadly worksite accident in east-central Minnesota. The Lakes Area Police Department says a construction worker died Tuesday afternoon in a partial trench collapse. The deadly incident was reported around 4:30 PM in Lindstrom at the construction site for a new apartment building.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy