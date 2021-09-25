Get Wild in 2022 at Cheat Codes’ Hellraisers Tour

Rezz will be celebrating the release of her latest album next year with a tour taking her to cities including Chicago, New York, Houston, and more. Canadian DJ and producer Rezz has won over hearts and decimated minds with her immersive sounds and eye-popping visuals for years. During this time she’s taken the stage at some of the scene’s most iconic festivals and nightclubs while also delivering multiple albums that left the jaws of her dedicated fanbase on the floor – and now she’s gearing up for something new that is also out of this world with her fourth album, Spiral.

