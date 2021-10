The Packers and 49ers will put a bow on the third Sunday of the NFL season during a primetime showdown at Levi's Stadium. Green Bay is coming into this head-to-head after earning its first win of the season during which both Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones accounted for four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Niners enter their home opener at 2-0. However, the injury bug has continued to bite this team, particularly in the backfield. That'll be a hurdle they'll need to overcome if they want to remain undefeated on the young season.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO