Deebo Samuel: Lined up on the wrong side before big play against Eagles

*30 for 30 Voice* What if I told you, the biggest play of the game was, actually, started witH someone lined up on the wrong side of the field?. You don’t have to believe me; just listen to Deebo Samuel, the current league leader in yards, who appeared on Damon, Ratto, and Kolsky on Wednesday to talk about his fast start. When asked about his catch and run, Samuel dropped this bombshell that set up the 49ers' first score of the day with seconds left in the first half.