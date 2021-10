NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- After going nearly 22 months without a game, the Yale field hockey team has been making up for lost time early in the 2021 season. Sunday's game with Wagner marked the second time in three games the Bulldogs have gone to overtime, and the third time in four games their game was decided by one goal. Still learning how to win the close ones, the Bulldogs fell to the Seahawks in double overtime, 3-2. "Wagner played well," said Pam Stuper, Yale's Caroline Ruth Thompson '02 Head Coach of Field Hockey. "They took advantage of their chances and we did not, and that was the difference in the game."

