KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach took part in an hour-long question-and-answer session with fans via the band's official YouTube channel earlier today. Speaking about KILLSWITCH's plans for the coming months, Jesse said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're gonna tour as much as we can to make up lost time. We put out 'Atonement', and album we're all super proud of, and it just never got the love and the support it could have because we weren't able to tour on it, we weren't able to promote it. So we'll work on new music at some point next year, but we've got an album that we're all proud of, so we're gonna continue to tour on 'Atonement' and promote those songs. So, yeah, there'll be another year or so of touring before we even consider a new album."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO