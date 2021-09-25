Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.