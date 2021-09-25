CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

kkam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Lost Two Team Captains in Loss to Texas

We were all well aware of the Tyler Shough news on Saturday as the starting quarterback left the game for the Red Raiders after throwing a pick-six to the Longhorns. Shough's injury was confirmed as a broken collar bone by Matt Wells who said the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Can Henry Colombi Save Texas Tech’s Football Season?

Henry Colombi came in on Saturday after Tyler Shough’s injury and threw for a career high in passing yards and touchdowns. After the game, head coach Matt Wells confirmed that starting quarterback Tyler Shough would be out for at least six weeks with a broken collarbone. That’s the same injury...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

If the Firing of Matt Wells Is On the Top of Your Wish List…

I've recently been ridiculed for my optimism in the Texas Tech football program after the team's undefeated non-conference start. I was forced into the role of the Matt Wells bandwagon leader this offseason, but have always liked the guy. His performance in press conferences has superseded his performance during games, which is certainly not ideal, but it does make it seem like he at least has a plan.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock BBQ Joint Claps Back at Dumb Sign in Austin

The above sign was posted to a Facebook group by a gentleman named Brian Barkley who was in Austin and spotted the sign. The sign outside of the University COOP on the University of Texas campus had the sign that said, "Here in Austin we don't waste good tortillas. #BeatTech"
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Was Impressed With Terence Steele

Terence Steele played offensive line for Texas Tech during the tail-end of the Kliff Kingsbury Era and the Beginning of the Matt Wells Era. A four-year starter from 2016-2019 Steele started in nearly 50 games for the Red Raiders while being on some units that produced pretty good offensively. Following...
NFL
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy