Plenty of good news to report from the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) in a recent edition of their Just the Facts newsletter. There was a promotion for a hometown officer, a badge-pinning and oath of office ceremony, and a banquet to celebrate the Police Officer of the Year. The department is also seeking the public's help in locating a dog and its owner after a biting incident in an Owatonna park.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO