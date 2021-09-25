CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

By Jared Eggleston
wfxg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 19-year-old charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal trespass. Officials say Dwayne Whitlock is wanted in reference to an incident that happened on Sept. 12 on the 4000 block of Nuite Drive. They say he is known to frequent the Fairington Subdivision area. Whitlock is also known to carry a firearm.

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Wfxg#Fairington Subdivision

Comments / 0

Community Policy