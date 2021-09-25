Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 19-year-old charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal trespass. Officials say Dwayne Whitlock is wanted in reference to an incident that happened on Sept. 12 on the 4000 block of Nuite Drive. They say he is known to frequent the Fairington Subdivision area. Whitlock is also known to carry a firearm.