NBA

Report: Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga now vaccinated against COVID-19

By Cody Taylor
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qwX3_0c81vT1800
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

The vaccination status of Jonathan Kuminga was reportedly in question by the Golden State Warriors this week but the seventh overall pick revealed he has satisfied the local health rules to be eligible to play.

The city of San Fransico on Friday announced that individuals that wish to attend events at the Chase Center must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those that are unvaccinated may not enter the arena regardless of the reason, even if they have a medical or religious exemption.

Currently, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins to begin the season as the seven-year veteran is not vaccinated. The NBA on Friday denied Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption, meaning he cannot play at home games until he fulfills the local requirements.

In addition to Wiggins, Golden State was also said to be concerned with the vaccination status of Kuminga. However, he told Rusty Simmons of The San Francisco Chronicle that he is vaccinated.

Earlier this week, a league source said that Kuminga, the seventh pick in this year’s NBA draft, has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, in a text thread with The Chronicle, Kuminga indicated he was at least on his way to becoming vaccinated. He first said he wanted to check to see if he needed to get another shot before the start of the season, then said a second shot would come Oct. 22.

Finally, the rookie forward said: ‘I’m vaccinated, man.’

The Warriors connected Wiggins and Kuminga with a doctor in Oakland to help them further understand the vaccination and the benefits of getting it versus not getting it. Kuminga listened to the doctor and got the vaccine while Wiggins’ stance has not changed.

The first home game of the preseason for the Warriors is Oct. 6.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

