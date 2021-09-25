CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines Pilots Union Thinks Vaccine Mandate Will Lead to Mass Termination of Unvaccinated Pilots

 7 days ago
Pilots at American Airlines are lobbying the White House in an effort to get an exemption from President Biden’s vaccine mandates. They fear that if pilots are forced to choose between the vaccine or their jobs, some airlines will “implement the mass termination of unvaccinated pilots”. In the worst-case scenario...

Comments / 292

Mike Jones
7d ago

There is no need for the so called vaccine, it does nothing but offer dangerous side effects. I'd rather have an unvaccinated pilot in control, than a vaccinated one who may go into anaphylactic shock or convulsions brought on by the vaccine, at any time.

Kathy Lipford
7d ago

When will people get it through their heads that these shots do Not stop anyone from getting covid. Do Not stop anyone from spreading covid. Do Not stop anyone from being hospitalized with covid or because of these shots. People still die after getting these shots. Thousands are suffering from bad side effects from these shots. Lucky you if you haven't seen or experienced any of these things but thousands have. I have. I have family and friends that have died from these shots. I have family and friends who had covid and are just fine. Getting these shots should be up to the individual Not forced on anyone.

will atkins
6d ago

Stand your ground pilots do not give in. You have the power! Without you all there planes stay on the ground and they make no money! Let me get this right they have not found a vaccine for the common cold in a 140 which is a strain of covid but yet they found a covid vaccine in a matter of months. Do not drink the government kool-aid!

paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
Contra Costa Herald

Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID-19 vaccine, negative test or recovery documentation for domestic air travel

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), on Wednesday, introduced the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, a bill that would require all passengers on domestic airline flights to either be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have fully recovered from COVID-19. The bill would require the Secretary of Health...
Motley Fool

New U.S. COVID-19 Rules for International Travelers Will Start in November

Citizens of other countries will need to be vaccinated if they want to enter the United States. The Biden administration recently announced that entry rules for international travelers are changing. Although it hasn't specified an exact date yet, this will happen sometime in early November. Most notably, it's eliminating travel...
fox2detroit.com

HIPPA does not apply to revealing COVID-19 vaccine status at work, HHS says

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said on Thursday that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Privacy Rule does not apply to employers or employment records. That means companies are not infringing upon their employees’ legal privacy...
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US.Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases.“Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous Covid illness.”Senator Feinstein, 88, is the oldest member of the US Senate.“We know that air travel during the 2020 holiday season contributed to last winter’s devastating Covid-19 surge,” Ms Feinstein said. “We...
New York Post

Shipping workers warn of ‘collapse’ due to pandemic trade restrictions

Several unions representing shipping workers from around the world have banded together to warn of a “global transport systems collapse” due to labor shortages and pandemic-related restrictions on trade — as already unprecedented delays are set to escalate heading into the busy holiday season. In an open letter, the World...
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate: Today's update, who's required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Federal and local vaccine mandates are here -- but not without opposition. For instance, New York City school teachers and staff will need to show proof that they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by tomorrow. The ruling was originally blocked last week. Also, a New York state mandate that all health care workers be required to be vaccinated, with religious exemptions removed, has sparked multiple legal challenges and fear of staffing shortages. In California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff, and Gov. Gavin Newsom says a school vaccine mandate is on the table.
BBC

United Airlines CEO: Insisting on vaccines "right thing to do"

The boss of United Airlines has told the BBC that firing staff who refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine is "just the right thing to do". Around 300 of the airline's 67,000 US based staff are yet to comply with the strict policy, after an initial deadline of 27 September.
simpleflying.com

Will More Airlines Eventually Require Passengers To Be Vaccinated?

Today, October 3rd, Air New Zealand unveiled its policy requiring all passengers on its international flights to be vaccinated. Coming into effect in February of 2022, the airline is one of the first to announce such a requirement for its passengers. With Qantas expected to have a similar policy in place shortly, can we expect other airlines to follow?
counton2.com

Some truckers chose to quit instead of complying with federal vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden’s recently announced sweeping vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans is resulting in some truckers across the country quitting their jobs. “The biggest problem drivers are having is that they don’t trust the vaccine, they’re scared of the side effects, the...
Thrillist

United Airlines Is Set to Fire Hundreds of Employees Who Refused Vaccination

United Airlines is preparing to fire hundreds of employees based in the United States after imposing a vaccine mandate. The airline announced the mandate in August with a deadline of September 27. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the company was the first major airline in America to impose and enforce a vaccine mandate for employees.
CBS Chicago

Unvaccinated United Airlines Staff Cut In Half After Company Threatened To Fire Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly half of the United Airlines employees who were facing the prospect of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated have gotten their shots, with 320 workers still facing termination for missing the company’s vaccination deadline. Chicago-based United had given employees until Monday to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and earlier this week said 593 who had not gotten their shots by the deadline would be fired. On Thursday, the company said that number has nearly been cut in half, with the number of employees facing termination over their vaccination status dropping to 320, largely due to late uploads of vaccination cards. “That means 99.5 percent of United’s U.S. employees have now chosen to get vaccinated, excluding those who sought an exemption,” a United spokesperson said in an email. The company said it expects the number of employees facing termination to continue to shrink as management meets with individual staff “and find that they are actually vaccinated.”
