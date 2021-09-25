CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imelda Staunton Announces 'The Crown' Season 5 Premiere Date—The Queen Has Spoken!

Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Imelda Staunton Announces 'The Crown' Season 5 Premiere Date—The Queen Has Spoken!. Anglophiles, find out when you'll get back with the British royals on the Netflix drama.

www.mdjonline.com

Popculture

'The Crown' Season 5 Drops Premiere Month Date Amid Introduction to New Queen Elizabeth Star

After taking home multiple wins at the 2021 Emmys earlier this month, Netflix's The Crown is almost ready to make yet another splash on the awards circuit with a new season. Nearly a year after Season 4 of the hit historical drama premiered, the new Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, took fans behind-the-scenes and onto the set of The Crown Season 5, which is set to premiere in November 2022, and teased the upcoming season during Netflix's first-ever online global event, TUDUM, on Saturday. Staunton told fans that The Crown Season 5 is expected to premiere in November of 2022, and that it is filming now.
Collider

'The Crown' Season 5: Netflix Announces When the Acclaimed Series Will Return

It’s weird to say that one of Netflix’s most expensive and acclaimed shows had a “breakout” season in its fourth season, but that’s what happened for The Crown. After three seasons of being an also-ran, the Netflix series finally broke through and won all the awards, which shouldn’t be too surprising since Season 4 was a turning point for the series where the story started to turn away from Elizabeth’s struggles to balance her personal life and duty to the crown with the next generation’s struggle between Charles and Diana. That’s the saga that will continue in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons where even more people are likely to tune in as the Charles/Diana stuff is what continues to hold people’s interest.
asapland.com

The Crown season 3 on Netflix Release dates, Cast, Trailer, Plot

The Crown season 3 on Netflix Release dates, Cast, Trailer, Plot:. Good news for those who are a diehard fan of The Crow series. Now news has come out that season 3 of the crown is going to be aired very soon on the Netflix. With the arrival of this news, there are many speculations, and rumors are catching up the fire. Some thinking and communication are that Broadchurch star Colman would be taking on the role of the queen.
digitalspy.com

The Crown season 5 confirms release date

The Crown is gearing up for its fifth season, and we finally have a release date. Netflix confirmed as part of its TUDUM event today (September 25) that the next season will hit the platform in November 2022. New Queen Elizabeth II actress Imelda Staunton revealed the news herself in...
Imelda Staunton
AOL Corp

The Crown Season 5 to Arrive in Late 2022 — Plus, Watch a Greeting From New Queen Imelda Staunton

And now, a message from the Queen… the new Queen, that is. Netflix is giving us our first sneak peek at Season 5 of The Crown, with Imelda Staunton taking over the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II from Emmy winner Olivia Colman. In a new video released as part of Netflix’s “TUDUM” global fan event on Saturday, Staunton offered a greeting from the set of the royal drama.
2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
