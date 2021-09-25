Imelda Staunton Announces ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Premiere Date—The Queen Has Spoken!

The Orville's release date for Season 3 has just been revealed by Hulu. March 10, 2022, will signal the start of the latest chapter of the Seth Macfarlane show. It moved to Hulu after two seasons on FOX. This announcement has been met with excitement from fans who were chomping at the bit for more of their favorite show. In 2020, production on Season 3 of The Orville had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. This pulled the fate of the entire show into question as uncertainty took hold of the entire entertainment landscape. Recently, Macfarlane told fans that they had wrapped filming on Instagram. That announcement led to even more excitement among the fanbase as another reveal couldn't be that far behind. Now, today's news gives the viewers a firm timetable for what's going on with the move to Hulu. Check it out for yourselves right here.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO