Nick Cannon's therapist suggests celibacy after seventh child joins family

By Lauren Cox
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon’s pushing pause on baby making after welcoming four children in under one year. "My therapist said I should be celibate," the 40-year-old father of seven told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on Friday. "Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids." Cannon...

Comments / 27

DDGiRL
7d ago

it takes a therapist to tell him to keep his tally-whacker inside his pants ! hes a grown-%ss man that has a sex addiction Lets see how long that lasts !

Billi Jean
6d ago

This dude had 3 children in one year.He already had a set of twins .Always remember it takes two to Tango.These WOMEN NEED TO STOP SPREADING THEIR LEGS. THEY WILL NOT GET THE FAME HOWEVER THEY WILL HIS FORTUNE. CHILDREN AREN'T FREE.HE MUST REALIZE HE HAS ISSUES OR HE WOULDN'T BE SEEING A THERAPIST.

Valerie Turner
6d ago

nonsense what kind of example is he showing his kids and so much disrespect to the women , these ladies are crazy bc they know what's up but oh well who really cares

