Austin, TX

Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
News/Talk KFYO
 7 days ago
There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

Texas Tech Basketball Snags a Top Recruit From Texas

Earlier this month Texas Tech basketball locked in their first recruit for 2022 with a four-star point guard from Nevada named Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs who is heralded as a pure point and a great passer who can run an offense. Something that Texas Tech has been lacking for several seasons.
Texas Tech Lost Two Team Captains in Loss to Texas

We were all well aware of the Tyler Shough news on Saturday as the starting quarterback left the game for the Red Raiders after throwing a pick-six to the Longhorns. Shough's injury was confirmed as a broken collar bone by Matt Wells who said the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
29 (Mostly) Great Reviews Of Jones AT&T Stadium

Most everyone loves Jones AT&T Stadium, the home of Texas Tech football, but there seems to be a recurring theme with the fans. I love the Texas Tech fans, people from Oklahoma do not. 12 Random Masked Rider Facts. The 36 Best Action Shots From Every Patrick Mahomes Playoff Game.
TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
Can Henry Colombi Save Texas Tech’s Football Season?

Henry Colombi came in on Saturday after Tyler Shough’s injury and threw for a career high in passing yards and touchdowns. After the game, head coach Matt Wells confirmed that starting quarterback Tyler Shough would be out for at least six weeks with a broken collarbone. That’s the same injury...
Have You Seen This Texas Tech Hot Air Balloon?

One thing you learn when you live in Lubbock is that we have a crazy amount of pride for Texas Tech. Of course, you'll see the Double T, Raider Red, and Masked Rider plastered all over the city in the form of flags, stickers, home décor and more. While these are the most common, sometimes you'll see more unique Texas Tech-branded things around Lubbock.
If the Firing of Matt Wells Is On the Top of Your Wish List…

I've recently been ridiculed for my optimism in the Texas Tech football program after the team's undefeated non-conference start. I was forced into the role of the Matt Wells bandwagon leader this offseason, but have always liked the guy. His performance in press conferences has superseded his performance during games, which is certainly not ideal, but it does make it seem like he at least has a plan.
Kickoff Time Set for Texas Tech at West Virginia

We're now in the full-swing of the college football season and that means kickoff times are announced on Mondays. The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the five conference games being played on Saturday, October 2. For the second consecutive week, Texas will be playing at 11am.
