CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Basketball Snags a Top Recruit From Texas

Earlier this month Texas Tech basketball locked in their first recruit for 2022 with a four-star point guard from Nevada named Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs who is heralded as a pure point and a great passer who can run an offense. Something that Texas Tech has been lacking for several seasons.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Can Henry Colombi Save Texas Tech’s Football Season?

Henry Colombi came in on Saturday after Tyler Shough’s injury and threw for a career high in passing yards and touchdowns. After the game, head coach Matt Wells confirmed that starting quarterback Tyler Shough would be out for at least six weeks with a broken collarbone. That’s the same injury...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

29 (Mostly) Great Reviews Of Jones AT&T Stadium

Most everyone loves Jones AT&T Stadium, the home of Texas Tech football, but there seems to be a recurring theme with the fans. I love the Texas Tech fans, people from Oklahoma do not. 12 Random Masked Rider Facts. The 36 Best Action Shots From Every Patrick Mahomes Playoff Game.
FOOTBALL
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy