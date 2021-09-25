CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Link About It: This Week’s Picks

By CH Editors
coolhunting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Liam Young’s City Concept Can House The Population of The Entire Planet. In his latest experiment, speculative architect Liam Young designed a city that can house 10 billion people—the estimated population of the world in 2050. This “Planet City” constructs a regenerative future—one in which the city, occupying 0.2 percent of the earth, sustains space to restore nature, returns stolen lands, staves off climate change and fosters a new myriad of cultures. While this experiment is not an urban planning proposal, Young views Planet City as a call for collective visualization. The new global perspective, gained from this visual inquiry, acts as a lens to reflect on real cities (their structures, politics and prejudices) in order to work toward constructing a better one thoughtfully. Tour this science-fiction city in Young’s TED Talk.

coolhunting.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolhunting.com

Artist Ian Cheng’s Simulations Uncover Humanity In Artificial Intelligence

Astounding and unprecedented, Ian Cheng’s exhibition Life After BOB, currently on view at NYC’s The Shed until 19 December, champions art at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cognitive science. In fact, there’s no exhibit quite like it. On one side of The Shed’s fourth level, a 48-minute narrative animation, titled “Life After BOB: The Chalice Study,” built using the Unity video game engine, plays. It follows 10-year-old character Alice Wong after her father installs an experimental AI, dubbed BOB (short for “Bag of Beliefs”), within her. On the other half of the room, the same animation plays but at the viewers’ command. Using their phones as remotes, they can pause, rewind and zoom into the animation to uncover more information about the characters, fauna or objects. Then, whether outside or inside the exhibit, viewers can update and evolve the animation through editing the artwork’s Wiki page, where edits integrate into the simulation in real time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coolhunting.com

Painter Alexandre Lenoir’s “Trois Rivières” Solo Exhibition at Almine Rech

This slideshow requires JavaScript. A study of characters that have been crystallized in moments from someone else’s memories, Alexandre Lenoir‘s Trois Rivières solo exhibition, on now through 23 October at Almine Rech in NYC, finds the almost impressionistic painter transforming old black-and-white and sepia-toned photographs that belong to his grandmother into large-scale acrylic and oil paintings. Lenoir, who graduated from Ecole des Beaux-Arts in 2016, maintains a studio in Paris, though he’s lived in Morocco and spent formative years in Guadeloupe, where his grandmother resides.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Michelangelo
coolhunting.com

Interview: BFI London Film Festival’s “Expanded” Curator, Ulrich Schrauth

Through programming dedicated to virtual, augmented, mixed and modified reality, international film festivals continue to transport attendees (whether participating at home or on-site) into the future of storytelling. With their second-ever LFF Expanded program, curated by Ulrich Schrauth, the 65th BFI London Film Festival (running 6-17 October) presents an array of XR artworks that align with the prestigious event’s legacy of pioneering moving pictures. And, with an online guide on how to experience them, it’s never been easier to participate.
MOVIES
coolhunting.com

Studio Drift’s Mesmerizing, Multi-Sensory Fragile Future Exhibition

From a cage of swirling seeds of light to a nearby 17,000-square-foot room filled with levitating concrete blocks, the Fragile Future exhibition at NYC’s The Shed demonstrates the captivating capabilities of Amsterdam-based Studio Drift. Multiple mesmerizing and interconnected installations compose the solo exhibit, which questions materiality, the built environment and our relationship to the natural world. Presented by Superblue, and featuring contributions by recording and visual artist Anohni, the experience is a transportive one. Read more about the show at See Great Art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Green Day Drops Limited-Edition 7-Inch Vinyl on Their Coffee Subscription Site

Green Day is taking a never-before-pressed recording out of the vault and releasing it as an exclusive vinyl on OaklandCoffee.com – the coffee subscription site owned by band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool. The latest release features live recordings of “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around,” taken from Green Day’s 1994 BBC Radio 1 Evening Session performance. The recordings come on a unique purple vinyl, personally chosen by Tré Cool, while the custom artwork was created by acclaimed artist Brian Viveros, a longtime friend of the band’s. Kristen Willsher Buy: Green Day BBC Sessions Part 2 Vinyl at $19.99 The new 7-inch...
MUSIC
coolhunting.com

Gift Guide: Books + Blankets

Bidding farewell to summer is bittersweet. As longer, warmer days make way for gloomier weather, there’s still plenty to look forward to. And one of the most simple pleasures of autumn and winter is reading a good book while wrapped up in a blanket. As the wind, hail, rain or snow whizzes around outside and you’re cozy indoors, here are some pairings to consider—from poetry to novels, memoirs and beyond.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Earth#Art#Turn By Turn Navigation#The University Of Tokyo#Fast Company

Comments / 0

Community Policy