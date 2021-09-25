CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
 7 days ago
There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech Basketball Snags a Top Recruit From Texas

Earlier this month Texas Tech basketball locked in their first recruit for 2022 with a four-star point guard from Nevada named Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs who is heralded as a pure point and a great passer who can run an offense. Something that Texas Tech has been lacking for several seasons.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
LUBBOCK, TX
Can Henry Colombi Save Texas Tech’s Football Season?

Henry Colombi came in on Saturday after Tyler Shough’s injury and threw for a career high in passing yards and touchdowns. After the game, head coach Matt Wells confirmed that starting quarterback Tyler Shough would be out for at least six weeks with a broken collarbone. That’s the same injury...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Have You Seen This Texas Tech Hot Air Balloon?

One thing you learn when you live in Lubbock is that we have a crazy amount of pride for Texas Tech. Of course, you'll see the Double T, Raider Red, and Masked Rider plastered all over the city in the form of flags, stickers, home décor and more. While these are the most common, sometimes you'll see more unique Texas Tech-branded things around Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

