Girl Sends ‘Fax Bomb’ to Credit Card Company When They Refuse to Process Her Name Change

There's nothing worse than that overbearing immense inertia that you experience when you're dealing with a corporate bureaucratic Goliath. At the best of times it can feel like you're in a Sisyphus simulation; Pushing a boulder up the hill only to have it roll back again down onto you. One day you call up and give them all the information they need, and receive amazing help from the gal on the other end of the line. Suddenly it has been three weeks and you have heard nothing back... So you phone up only to be told that nothing has been recorded and you need to give them all the information again. Yes, thank you very much for calling. You insignificant gnat.