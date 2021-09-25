CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Blue Devils hold off Falcons

Marie Evening News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAULT STE. MARIE — With a big crowd filling Van Citters Field for homecoming, Sault High took the early lead Friday night. The Blue Devils put up the first two scores against Ogemaw Heights. It wasn’t going to be a runaway however, as the game turned into a defensive battle of field position. The Sault defense tilted the game in their favor and the Blue Devils held off the Falcons for a 14-6 win in the Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division clash.

