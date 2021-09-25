NBA Youngboy, Joyner Lucas & J. Cole Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist
This week marked the formal end of summer 2021 but there's plenty of music that will be getting us through the months ahead. This week, in particular, was quite active in the rap game. Plenty of dope projects and songs arrived on Friday morning, and as usual, we got you covered with the best of the best this week with our Fire Emoji playlist. From NBA Youngboy to Westside Gunn, here's the breakdown of this week's playlist:www.hotnewhiphop.com
