CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Tech Football Just Got Absolutely Hammered by the Longhorns

By Rob Breaux
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's not much to really say about a 70-35 loss to Texas in Austin. If anything, Texas Tech athletics should never tweet "Now It's Personal" again. The Red Raiders went to Austin with momentum and thought that they could at least stay within a touchdown. That was not the case. The Longhorns finished every single drive in the endzone, except for their final drive that ended with the clock running out on the game. The only stop the Red Raiders defense had has an interception in the endzone to open the Longhorns offense second half.

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Texas Tech Basketball Snags a Top Recruit From Texas

Earlier this month Texas Tech basketball locked in their first recruit for 2022 with a four-star point guard from Nevada named Richard "Pop Pop" Isaacs who is heralded as a pure point and a great passer who can run an offense. Something that Texas Tech has been lacking for several seasons.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Texas Tech Lost Two Team Captains in Loss to Texas

We were all well aware of the Tyler Shough news on Saturday as the starting quarterback left the game for the Red Raiders after throwing a pick-six to the Longhorns. Shough's injury was confirmed as a broken collar bone by Matt Wells who said the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

29 (Mostly) Great Reviews Of Jones AT&T Stadium

Most everyone loves Jones AT&T Stadium, the home of Texas Tech football, but there seems to be a recurring theme with the fans. I love the Texas Tech fans, people from Oklahoma do not. 12 Random Masked Rider Facts. The 36 Best Action Shots From Every Patrick Mahomes Playoff Game.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Awesome 98

TCU Is Back at It Again With Baseless Claims After a Loss

Back in 2016, the Texas Tech baseball team was accused of splashing water on TCU cheerleaders who were dancing on top of the Red Raiders' dugout. The accusation turned out to be patently false when it was discovered the Texas Tech team was throwing cups of water in the air after a big play, which was commonly known as "watering the tree" during the 2016 season.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

College Football Player From Texas Shot Dead In Utah

A tragic story coming out of the University of Utah as Texas bred college football player was shot dead in an incident over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died in a shooting at house party early Sunday, less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Have You Seen This Texas Tech Hot Air Balloon?

One thing you learn when you live in Lubbock is that we have a crazy amount of pride for Texas Tech. Of course, you'll see the Double T, Raider Red, and Masked Rider plastered all over the city in the form of flags, stickers, home décor and more. While these are the most common, sometimes you'll see more unique Texas Tech-branded things around Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy