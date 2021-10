On tonight’s concert you’ll hear a program featuring works by Sarah Kirkland Snider, PaviElle French, Samuel Barber, and Aaron Copeland. Music Director Edwin Outwater will lead the orchestra. Interdisciplinary artist PaviElle French’s Soul Symphony, A Requiem for Zula, which honors her mother, Zula Young, as well as Saint Paul’s Rondo neighborhood where she grew up (watch video to learn more). PaviElle will be featured as a guest artist and sing in this piece. Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Something for the Dark which is inspired by the resilience of the city of Detroit. This concert is dedicated to the memory of Michael Morgan.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO