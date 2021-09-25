CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Kapaun football off to 4-0 start, motivated by return of ‘our hero’ Father Kapaun

By Taylor Eldridge
Wichita Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking off the field at Stryker Sports Complex on Friday night, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Isaac Schmitz couldn’t help but smile when he heard it. On the same night that the remains of Father Emil Kapaun were boarded on a flight from Honolulu to return home 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp, the Crusaders’ football team, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, improved to 4-0 this season with a 42-7 victory over Great Bend.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Wichita, KS
Football
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#American Football#North Korean#Great Bend

Comments / 0

Community Policy