Kapaun football off to 4-0 start, motivated by return of ‘our hero’ Father Kapaun

Walking off the field at Stryker Sports Complex on Friday night, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Isaac Schmitz couldn’t help but smile when he heard it. On the same night that the remains of Father Emil Kapaun were boarded on a flight from Honolulu to return home 70 years after he died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp, the Crusaders’ football team, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, improved to 4-0 this season with a 42-7 victory over Great Bend.