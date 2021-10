Former Houston Rockets and Orland Magic forward Gary Clark is working out for the Boston Celtics, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. Clark would fill a position of need for the Celtics as a deep rotation power forward. Boston has Al Horford once again, but he is much more of a center these days. They also have Grant Williams and Juancho Hernangomez at the position as well, but neither are incredibly productive.

