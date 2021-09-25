Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Trailer Brings Kate and Anthony to the Yard
The new scandalous romance we will be talking about this season is big! The Bridgerton love triangle between the heartbroken Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), and Edwina's elder sister Kate (Simone Ashley) has all the makings of the steamy drama we fell in love with. Bridgerton season 2 will be borrowing from the second novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' for its source material. Meet Kate and Anthony!movieweb.com
