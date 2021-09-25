CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Trailer Brings Kate and Anthony to the Yard

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new scandalous romance we will be talking about this season is big! The Bridgerton love triangle between the heartbroken Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), and Edwina's elder sister Kate (Simone Ashley) has all the makings of the steamy drama we fell in love with. Bridgerton season 2 will be borrowing from the second novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' for its source material. Meet Kate and Anthony!

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Sandman Character Posters Drift Into Darkness with Death, Dream & Desire

Following the recent release of the first trailer for Netflix's The Sandman, several new character posters have now emerged, giving us a good look at some of the core cast, including Dream, Death and Desire. The series, which is being adapted from seminal author Neil Gaiman's comic book saga of the same name, will be led by Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, also known as Dream, the king of dreams and the ruler of the Dreaming.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

Here’s Your First Look At Bridgerton‘s New Female Lead

This is not a drill: Our first look at season 2 of Bridgerton is here. The minute-long clip introduces the show's new female lead, Kate Sharma, who is played by British actress Simone Ashley. You'll probably recognise her as Olivia from Sex Education. In the clip, Kate gives Viscount Bridgerton...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look: Netflix Sensation Is Back for More Bright Shiny Scandal

Not that time matters anymore, but it feels like it’s been a lot longer than nine months since “Bridgerton” caught fire and made the holidays steamy. Now, with plenty of changes in casting and story from the eight-episode season that took hold of Netflix viewer’s imagination, this weekend’s fan event brought our first glimpse of what the show has in store for Season 2.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Shonda Rhimes
MovieWeb

Netflix Top 10 Movies & TV Shows by Hours Watched Revealed for First Time

On Monday, for the first time, Netflix's shared it's numbers for the most popular original shows and movies by the number of hours that people watched them in total during the first month of their release. Netflix has kept the data closed to the public, but now they're revealing what we're all tuning in to watch.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

A sneak peak of Bridgerton Season 2 features Kate Sharma

Fans of Bridgerton will be quite pleased by the clip that was released yesterday during the TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event. The Netflix official Twitter account posted this clip of Anthony Bridgerton meeting Kate Sharma. In a very short yet clever exchange of words, Anthony Bridgerton finds himself bewildered...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 4 First Look Trailer Revealed With Premiere Details

Netflix's TUDUM: Global Fan Event has delivered some juicy sneak peeks for viewers on Saturday, and Jason Bateman offered fans of the acclaimed drama Ozark the first look at the fourth and final season. The chaos surrounding the Byrde family seemed to be as potent as ever in this first look teaser trailer. They also shared that the next season will premiere in two parts 2022.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgerton Season 2#Regency#Shondaland
Collider

New 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Images Reveal an Anthony/Kate Face-Off, the Sharma Family, and Eloise's Society Debut

Netflix continues to treat fans to even more reveals from the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, which promises to offer plenty in the way of scandal, witty repartee, and scathing commentary from the forever-flawless Lady Whistledown. Now, in the wake of a first-look clip from the new season shared over the weekend, more images have been released to signal what lies ahead. Season 2 of Bridgerton has not currently set a release date yet, but audiences can expect to see it streaming sometime in 2022.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bridgerton season two: Nicola Coughlan tells fans they’re ‘not ready’ as Netflix introduces Kate Sharma

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan joked that fans “are not ready”, as Netflix shared an enticing teaser clip from the second series. The one-minute scene offers a first look at new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), as she encounters Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) during a party. “Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you a first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma,” the official Bridgerton Twitter account posted. In the clip, the eldest Bridgerton sibling accuses Kate of eavesdropping, only to be admonished by her for viewing...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Succession season 3 trailer reveals first look at Alexander Skarsgård in HBO show

A new Succession trailer has given viewers a first glimpse at Alexander Skarsgård’s forthcoming performance on the HBO show.The clip, released on Friday (17 September), teases the series’s third season, which is due to begin next month.Skarsgård can be seen interacting with Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy as Lukas Matsson (previously described by Variety as “a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO”).“When will your father die?” Matsson asks the younger Roy, adding nonchalantly: “With due respect. Obviously.”A sardonic Roy replies: “Obviously hugely looking forward to my father dying.”Friday’s trailer also includes a first look at Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer, 2 First Look Clips & A Season 3 Announcement For Netflix’s Fantasy Series

Netflix releases a wide variety of series, ranging from drama to comedy. Their dips into fantasy and science fiction have had some success, but little near the likes of a “Game of Thrones.” They do have a show in its second season that somewhat approaches that level. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich‘s “The Witcher” returns for more high-budget, dramatic thrills in The Continent. This series sat at the top of Netflix’s throne in terms of viewership before falling. Hissrich’s series did not please everyone, but “The Witcher” has a second season to deepen its lore and keep building its fanbase.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batwoman Season 3 Trailer Reveals First Look at Mad Hatter, Renee Montoya, and More

We're just a few weeks away from the return of Batwoman, and fans of the hit The CW series are curious to see exactly what the future holds. The Season 2 finale unleashed a slew of weapons related to various Batman rogues into Gotham City, creating an opportunity for any of them to end up in the right — or wrong — hands. That conflict is supposed to be at the center of the crusade of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the "Bat Team" in Season 3 – and now we have a look at just a bit of what that will entail. On Monday, The CW released an extended trailer for Batwoman's third season, which not only tees up the dynamic between Ryan and Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who was locked away in Arkham in the Season 2 finale, but showcases some of the new allies and antagonists in Season 3.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Enola Holmes 2 Begins Filming Soon, Louis Partridge Returns as Tewkesbury

Production on a sequel to Netflix's Enola Holmes is due to being very soon, and now, thanks to recent TUDUM event, we know that another character from the first outing will be back for more adventure. In a short teaser for the follow-up, it's confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown will be reunited with her partner-in-crime and potential love interest Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Stranger Things Spin-Offs Being Considered, Millie Bobby Brown May Get an Eleven Series

There may still be a considerable wait until we get to see season four of Netflix hit series Stranger Things back on screens next year, but as well as multiple hints from the cast that season five is pretty much guaranteed to follow, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos has suggested that we are seeing the "birth of a franchise" with new spin-offs coming in the future. Being one of Netflix's biggest draws, with season three pulling in 582 million viewing hours in its first 28 days, it was always likely that the streamer would look to expand beyond the flagship show and we may be finally about to see that happening.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Bad Ben: Benign Trailer Brings the Ninth Terrifying Chapter in Nigel Bach's Cult Franchise

Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release Bad Ben: Benign, starring Nigel Bach in the 9th installment in the beloved found footage horror series Bad Ben. Bad Ben: Benign begins right where we left off, as Tom Riley wanders out of the woods behind his home on Steelmanville Road. The evil has been there before the house even existed. What does the evil dwelling have in store for Tom?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy