Bridgerton Season 2 First Look Trailer Brings Kate and Anthony to the Yard

We're just a few weeks away from the return of Batwoman, and fans of the hit The CW series are curious to see exactly what the future holds. The Season 2 finale unleashed a slew of weapons related to various Batman rogues into Gotham City, creating an opportunity for any of them to end up in the right — or wrong — hands. That conflict is supposed to be at the center of the crusade of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the "Bat Team" in Season 3 – and now we have a look at just a bit of what that will entail. On Monday, The CW released an extended trailer for Batwoman's third season, which not only tees up the dynamic between Ryan and Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who was locked away in Arkham in the Season 2 finale, but showcases some of the new allies and antagonists in Season 3.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO