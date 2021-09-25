CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood wins Boy’s Team Title at Cyclone Cross Country Meet

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Harlan) Glenwood placed all scoring runners in the top 20 and captured the team title on Saturday at the Cyclone Relays in Harlan. The Rams scored 64-points, Lewis Central finished 2nd with 101, Clarinda, 3rd, 129, Omaha South, 4th, 132, and Atlantic finished 5th with 134 points.

Bryant Keller led the Rams with a second-place finish, Liam Hays, 5th, Dillon Anderson, 18th, Maverick Mixan, 19th, and Jake Shannon finished in 20th place.

Ethan Eichorn led the Titans with a first-place finish, Kade Diercks, 17th, Luke Woltmann, 22nd, Marshall, 26th, and Jonah Churchill, 35th.

Kyle Wagoner led Clarinda in 8th place, Treyton Schaapherder, 12th, Mark Everett, 30th, Lance Regehr, 38th, and Alex Lihs, 41st.

Drew Engler, consistently finishing in the top ten for Atlantic, led the way again on Saturday with a 7th place finish. Zane Berg, a consistent top ten finisher as well crossed the line in 9th, Bennett Whetstone, 31st, Christian Thompson, 39th, and Tyrell Williams, 49th.

Top Ten Individuals:

1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central, 16;20.38

2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 16:46.62

3. Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 17:06.66

4. Tyler Sheldon, Harlan, 17:08.88

5. Liam Hays, Glenwood, 17:09.18

6. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak, 17:17.32

7. Drew Engler, Atlantic, 17:30.72

8. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda, 17:31.18

9. Zane Berg, Atlantic, 17:40.91

10. Roi Soriano, Council Thomas Jefferson, 17:44.41

Team Results:

1. Glenwood, 64

2. Lewis Central, 101

3. Clarinda, 129

4. Omaha South, 132

5. Atlantic, 134

6. St. Albert, 155

7. Bryan High School, 180

8. Harlan, 202

9. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, 231

10. Red Oak, 255

11. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, 282

12. Denison, 289

13. Treynor, 311

14. Riverside, 333

