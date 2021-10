Whatever chances Hawai´i had at leaving COVID restrictions behind come the start of October were obliterated with the arrival of the Delta variant to island shores. Governor David Ige on Friday, Oct. 1, held a press conference to announce his intent to extend the statewide emergency proclamation for two more months, which will hold in place vaccination mandates for state and federal employees, mask mandates for everyone in indoor settings and extensions for those who need to renew their driver’s licenses. No changes will be made to the state’s Safe Travels Program.

