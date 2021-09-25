Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, Darius Garland reportedly nearly untouchable in trade

The Darius Garland bandwagon is filling up as many expect him to break out into stardom this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amid the speculation that the Cleveland Cavaliers could either make a move for Ben Simmons or would be a good landing spot for him, and the elephant in the locker room that is the Collin Sexton situation, there’s one other storyline for the team heading into the season that should have fans excited.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO