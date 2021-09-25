CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, Darius Garland reportedly nearly untouchable in trade

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams where it is relatively easy to construct a hypothetical Ben Simmons trade with the 76ers because the Cavs’ have Kevin Love‘s $31.3 million salary this season. However, constructing one that works for both teams is a lot more challenging, which is why the sides are nowhere close to a deal (sources told NBC Sports that talk in general around a Simmons trade has quieted down heading into training camp).

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Executives Believe Darius Garland Is The Top Breakout Candidate For The 2021-22 Season

Darius Garland was the No. 5 overall pick in 2019, and he is currently a very solid player who just happens to be on a bad team. Over the course of the 2020-21 season, Garland averaged 17.4 PPG and 6.1 APG, while shooting 45.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. He has improved in most statistical categories from his rookie season, and he's still 21.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Either of Collin Sexton or Darius Garland can close

Last season, it was nice to see the continued progression of Collin Sexton for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and similarly, Darius Garland having a bounce-back campaign was satisfying. Cleveland’s young starting backcourt has taken their lumps, and I’m not saying they haven’t. There are things that both need to still clean...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 things Darius Garland has to do to be a breakout player in 2022

Darius Garland is expected by some to have a breakout year for the Cavs. The Cavs need a big year from Darius Garland if they hope to even flirt with the playoffs in 2022. While he’s not the only player expected to take a leap forward this season, he is the one player that 15 NBA executives believe will in fact take that leap forward.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Rumors: Valentine, Garland, Warriors, Coaching Changes

The Cavaliers have signed Denzel Valentine, according to their team site. The first year of the contract is partially guaranteed while the second year is non-guaranteed, Chris Fedor of cleveland.com relays. Valentine has spent the last five years with the Bulls after being selected by them with the 14th pick...
NBA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: The Darius Garland bandwagon seems to be filling up

The Darius Garland bandwagon is filling up as many expect him to break out into stardom this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amid the speculation that the Cleveland Cavaliers could either make a move for Ben Simmons or would be a good landing spot for him, and the elephant in the locker room that is the Collin Sexton situation, there’s one other storyline for the team heading into the season that should have fans excited.
NBA
Cavs: NBA execs think Darius Garland’s ready to blow up in 2021-22

Last season, I was pleased with how Darius Garland played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the most part. After a fairly underwhelming rookie year because of a variety of factors, Garland had a bounce-back campaign in Year 2, and he looked to be himself health-wise, as compared to his rookie year. Then, a prior meniscus injury was reportedly in the back of his mind.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 reasons Darius Garland is guaranteed to have a breakout season

Darius Garland, the Cleveland Cavaliers dynamic guard, will be entering his third season with the Wine and Gold. Recently in an article/report published by Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto, 15 NBA executives recently voted Garland as their lead breakout candidate for the season. That’s in relation to him having the highest percentage of the vote, when asked who their top three breakout candidates are for 2021-22.
NBA
610 Sports Radio

Cavs guard Darius Garland: 'Our expectation is to make the playoffs'

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 19-win season, which put them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They haven't made the playoffs — or even reached 25 wins — since the 2017-18 season. Fortunately, the trajectory of the franchise looks to be heading in the right direction with the addition of third overall draft pick Evan Mobley and the expected growth from point guard Darius Garland.
NBA
