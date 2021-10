The calendar has officially turned to fall and the Blackhawks are officially back on the ice at Fifth Third Arena as the first day of on-ice activity took place on Thursday. "I do think we have a lot of positivity in our team and you can just see, even in the weeks leading up to camp, so many guys in town skating and trying to get prepared. And just talking to them, the excitement they have about the opportunity we have to be competitive," head coach Jeremy Colliton said. "We're going to try to build off that energy and feed off that energy... Typically I'm not sure how pumped the older veterans are about training camp, they're pretty excited about getting going here."

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO