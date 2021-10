Pokémon Go has announced a new competition that players can participate on social media during Fashion Week. Fashion Week is when the game releases specials outfits that players can gain to dress up certain Pokémon. This year’s Fashion Week is also debuting Furfrou, a Pokémon whose fur can be groomed to look in a variety of ways. A different version of Furfrou can be found in different parts of the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO