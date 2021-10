Update: Pokémon Unite is now available to download on mobile devices. As you might have already seen, the MOBA Pokémon Unite arrives on mobile devices today. Ahead of its release, the game's producer Masaaki Hoshino has delivered a special message on the official site - thanking players for all of their feedback so far and also revealing what to expect in the latest update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO