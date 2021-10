Writing an obituary for Jim Sheeler is like writing a primer on how to paint for Picasso or how to dunk for Shaquille O’Neal. It feels, well, more than a little presumptuous. It also feels, in this case, like writing through a haze as I mourn a close friend. The calls came one after the other on Tuesday to whisper the shocking news, the brain-numbing news, the heartbreaking news, because Sheeler’s friends, and he had so many, needed to share their grief. It was only in talking it through that we possibly come to believe that the unfathomable must somehow be true.

