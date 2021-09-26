Pikes Peak's 'bolt war' remains unresolved: 'Neither side is backing down'

More than a month after public revelations of a "bolt war," a heated climbing dispute on Pikes Peak shows no signs of cooling. Phil Wortmann, a local school teacher and alpinist widely respected for raising the bar on the mountain's high rock, took to Facebook at the end of July about the disagreement that he said simmered for much of last year. He posted a photo of two other longtime Colorado Springs climbers, Brad Saren and Bo Parsons, wielding tools used to chop bolts, pins and other protective anchors that Wortmann fixed into crags to establish routes.