Catalonia's Puigdemont to attend October extradition hearing

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGHERO, Sardinia (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont vowed Saturday to keep travelling throughout Europe to campaign for the region's independence from Spain but confirmed he would appear at an Oct. 4 hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Spain to face sedition charges. Puigdemont, a member...

Reuters

Catalan separatist leader to attend hearing in Italy on Oct. 4

MILAN (Reuters) - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he would be in Sardinia on Oct. 4 to attend a court hearing on his European arrest warrant after being kept in police custody in Italy for less then 24 hours. A court in Sardinia released Puigdemont on Friday,...
EUROPE
washingtonnewsday.com

The Most Important Dates In Catalonia’s Separatist Crisis

The Most Important Dates In Catalonia’s Separatist Crisis. Former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been arrested in Italy, four years after Catalonia’s government staged a failed independence campaign. He could face extradition to Spain, where he is wanted on sedition charges. The major dates of the separatist dispute in Spain’s...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Catalan regional chief calls for Puigdemont's immediate release

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalonia’s regional chief Pere Aragones called for the immediate release of his predecessor Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police on Thursday evening, and asked the Spanish government to withdraw the arrest warrant against him. Aragones told reporters on Friday he would travel to Sardinia, where...
POLITICS
BBC

Spain Catalonia: Top separatist Carles Puigdemont arrested in Italy

An exiled politician wanted by Spain over a failed attempt to win independence for one of its biggest regions has been arrested in Italy. Carles Puigdemont, former leader of the Catalonia region, is being held on a Spanish arrest warrant. He fled to Belgium after a banned independence referendum was...
EUROPE
Person
Carles Puigdemont
Person
Gonzalo Boye
Reuters

Key dates in Catalonia's independence bid and subsequent events

(Reuters) - The Spanish government demanded Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont be extradited to face sedition charges in Spain on Friday after he was detained by Italian police in Sardinia. Below is a timeline of key events since separatist leaders held an independence referendum in Catalonia that had been banned...
POLITICS
AFP

UN peacekeeper killed in north Mali IED attack

An Egyptian peacekeeper was killed and four colleagues were seriously injured in improvised explosive attacks on their convoy in Mali's volatile north on Saturday, the United Nations said. Confirming the toll, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks, which happened near Tessalit, close to the Algerian border. Guterres said attacks could constitute war crimes, and called on Malian authorities "to spare no effort" in finding those responsible. "This incident is a sad reminder of the permanent danger hanging over our peacekeepers and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali," El-Ghassim Wane, who heads the UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA), said in an earlier statement.
AFRICA
audacy.com

Merkel urges Germans to keep fighting for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — Germans must keep working for democracy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West. In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that reunification happened “because there were people in East Germany who risked everything for their rights, their freedom and a different society.”
EUROPE
audacy.com

Italians vote for mayors of Rome, Milan, other key cities

ROME (AP) — Millions of people in Italy started voting Sunday for new mayors, including in Rome and Milan, in an election widely seen as a test of political alliances before nationwide balloting just over a year away. The two days of voting end on Monday and the first results...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened. After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed. Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer. "Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people". "This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.
WORLD
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. Across the country from the Eternal City to Milan, Naples and Bologna, voting kicked off late on Monday for municipal elections being closely watched as a bellwether ahead of 2023 general elections. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes. Rubbish management is so bad that wild boars are regularly seen wandering in residential areas, attracted by the pile-up of waste.
ELECTIONS
