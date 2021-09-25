Want a democratic KPFA/Pacifica? Vote for the RESCUE PACIFICA slate of candidates

More Than a Dozen Pro-Choice Protests to Hit Bay Area, Along with Nationwide Actions. On September 1st, Texas’ anti-abortion law banning the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect, despite the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to this form of healthcare. Abortion justice advocates in the San Francisco Bay Area are gearing up for a major protests with the fate of Roe v. Wade and legal abortion on the line.

