Pacifica, CA

Want a democratic KPFA/Pacifica? Vote for the RESCUE PACIFICA slate of candidates

By Rescue Pacifica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant a democratic KPFA/Pacifica? Vote for the RESCUE PACIFICA slate of candidates. Rescue Pacifica KPFA Local Station Board (LSB) candidates are fighting to bring KPFA back to its anti-war and anti-imperialist roots and for a democratic listener and staff governance model that delivers accountability, transparency and programming that is independent from mainstream US media conglomerate neoliberal politics, news and culture. We will fight to keep Pacifica Network intact with its five stations and its 220 affiliates.

