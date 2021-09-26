CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E. Coli Discovery Triggers Boil Water Order for Some East County Residents

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of East County have been ordered to boil their water after traces of E. coli were found within the Butterfield Ranch water system, it was announced Saturday. Butterfield Ranch’s drinking water tested positive for the bacteria, meaning it potentially has been contaminated with animal or human waste, the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include nausea, diarrhea, cramps, headaches, vomiting and sometimes even a fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

