Starting Texas A&M wideout not dressed out for game with Arkansas

The Aggies will be without starting X receiver Chase Lane who has nine receptions on the season for 104 yards as he was not dressed out during warmups. It appears that his backup, Devin Price, and fourth year man Jalen Preston will be seeing time there. Price caught his first pass in an Aggies' uniform last week against the Lobos for seven yards but was considered to be one of the top performers at wideout in spring ball. Preston is a former four star who has 11 receptions in his A&M career.