CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Live updates: No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will open its 2021 Big 12 campaign on Saturday with a trip to Waco, Tex. to take on Baylor (3-0, 1-0 Big 12). The Bears have gotten off to a strong start in Dave Aranda's second season as head coach and are coming off a 45-7 win over Kansas in Week 3. Iowa State, on the other hand, enters the game off the back of a blowout win over UNLV on the road. The Cyclones will look to win their third-ever Big 12 opener on the road (TCU in 2020, Baylor in 2000) on Saturday.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Ames, TX
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heacock
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Brock Huard
Person
Dave Aranda
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#Basketball#State Of Iowa#American Football#Baylor#Unlv#Cyclones#Tcu#Fox#The Varsity Network#The Cyclone Radio Network#Kasi
ourdailybears.com

Baylor Opens as 6.5-Point Underdog to Iowa State at Home, Line Moving Bears’ Direction

Coming off a 45-7 win yesterday in the first road trip and conference game of the season, the Baylor Bears opened as 6.5-point underdogs to the Iowa State Cyclones this afternoon according to VegasInsider.com. Since that time the line has moved twice, first 2 points in Baylor’s direction, then a point back towards Iowa State, and is currently ISU -5.5. The over/under is currently 49, up from 46.5 at the open today (all numbers are VI Consensus).
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart against Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. — Just when it seems like Oklahoma State is starting to get healthy with a few players returning, more injuries stack up. On Monday, head coach Mike Gundy confirmed defensive end Brock Martin and running back LD Brown will be out at least a few weeks for the Cowboys. Martin suffered an injury in Saturday's game against Kansas State, while Brown did not play after getting dinged up at Boise State earlier this month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sicem365.com

Staff Predictions for Baylor's home game against #14 Iowa State

The SicEm365 Staff makes their predictions for Baylor’s Big 12 home opener of the 2021 football season against No. 14 Iowa State. The Cyclones experience nudges them past. A month ago, I would not have thought this would be a close game, but Baylor is showing us all that they are going to be a tough out. Would not be shocked if I am wrong here.
IOWA STATE
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

In case it wasn't already abundantly clear in September, the first college football Saturday in October showed that everyone else is fighting for third place behind Alabama and Georgia. AP No. 1 Alabama jumped out to an early 35-0 lead over No. 12 Ole Miss before cruising to a 42-21...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Iowa State Football: 3 bold predictions for battle at Baylor in Week 4

Can the first Big 12 game of the year really be considered a must-win for Iowa State football?. Well, after struggling against Iowa State in Week 2 and dropping out of the top 10 after a loss, there’s a good chance that another defeat eliminates the Cyclones from College Football Playoff consideration. So in that case, yes, this is a must-win game for Iowa State in Waco against Baylor.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy