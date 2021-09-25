Live updates: No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor

Iowa State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will open its 2021 Big 12 campaign on Saturday with a trip to Waco, Tex. to take on Baylor (3-0, 1-0 Big 12). The Bears have gotten off to a strong start in Dave Aranda's second season as head coach and are coming off a 45-7 win over Kansas in Week 3. Iowa State, on the other hand, enters the game off the back of a blowout win over UNLV on the road. The Cyclones will look to win their third-ever Big 12 opener on the road (TCU in 2020, Baylor in 2000) on Saturday.