Politics

Canada's election serves as a timely warning shot: Conservatives are living on borrowed time

By Eric Kaufmann
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Canada has re-elected a Liberal minority government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will govern with the assistance of the left-wing New Democratic Party. As a Canadian who has lived in Britain for over 25 years, it’s fascinating to be here during a federal election. Seeing things through the lens of an expat makes me realise that Canada is an exceptional country that represents one possible future for western countries: progressive neoliberalism. Canada is setting the pace in two areas: globalism - openness to high immigration and rapid ethnic change; and wokeness - the sacralisation of historically marginalised identity groups.

