Canada's election serves as a timely warning shot: Conservatives are living on borrowed time

Finally, a good, truly conservative idea from a government that desperately needs to get a grip on the cost of living crisis. It is considering loosening Britain’s almost uniquely onerous childcare regulations by increasing the number of toddlers a person can look after, a welcome move that has been called for by free-marketeers for years. Childcare costs far more here than in other countries (many of which mandate a higher-ratio) entirely as a result of our ultra-strict rules – contributing to an alarming cost of living squeeze that means families need all the help they can get.

IMMIGRATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO