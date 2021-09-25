Canada's election serves as a timely warning shot: Conservatives are living on borrowed time
Canada has re-elected a Liberal minority government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will govern with the assistance of the left-wing New Democratic Party. As a Canadian who has lived in Britain for over 25 years, it’s fascinating to be here during a federal election. Seeing things through the lens of an expat makes me realise that Canada is an exceptional country that represents one possible future for western countries: progressive neoliberalism. Canada is setting the pace in two areas: globalism - openness to high immigration and rapid ethnic change; and wokeness - the sacralisation of historically marginalised identity groups.www.telegraph.co.uk
