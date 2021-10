Only two of these events were actually races. In Belgium, for the first time in the championship’s history, points were paid out essentially on the qualifying order as the unrelenting Spa- Francorchamps rain ensured there wasn’t a single piece of racing, just a total of three laps behind the safety car. Conditions of almost zero visibility on the long straights ensured that at no stage was the track safe to race upon.

