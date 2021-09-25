CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Without Haaland, 10-man Dortmund slump to 1-0 loss at Gladbach

Cover picture for the articleMOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (Reuters) – Hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap their opponents’ three-game winning run in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping...

fearthewall.com

Man of the Match Poll: BVB lose to Gladbach 1-0

Borussia Dortmund lost to Borussia Mönchengladbach in a frustrating 1-0 affair. Dortmund entered the game without stars Marco Reus and Erling Haaland, and both players predictably turned out to be major losses on the day. The game was also overshadowed by referee Deniz Aytekin’s decision to send off Mahmoud Dahoud in the 40th minute with a 2nd yellow card for dissent. From the red card on, Gladbach controlled the game and kept BVB’s Haalandless attack from posing any real threat.
SOCCER
740thefan.com

Soccer-Haaland strikes twice in Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Union Berlin

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) – Erling Haaland scored twice, including a spectacular lob, to guide Borussia Dortmund to a 4-2 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday which lifted them to second in the Bundesliga. Norwegian Haaland has now scored seven times in the league this season while taking his total tally...
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 Borussia Dortmund: Key Takeaways

Borussia Dortmund failed to score any goals in their 1-0 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday as Marco Rose came face to face with his old side for the first time since leaving the club in the summer. It was a dismal weekend for Borussia Dortmund fans around the world...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Borrusia Dortmund vs Sporting CP player ratings as Haaland-less Dortmund bag a comfortable 1-0 win

Borussia Dortmund came out with all three points against the Portuguese club Sporting CP in a match that had very little goalmouth action. Janeman Malan’s first-half strike was the only goal scored as both defenses were on top for large periods of the game. Marco Rose’s side have now won both their matches in the group stages of the Champions League, whereas Sporting are winless from their first two.
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Borussia Dortmund admit it will be ‘difficult’ to keep Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits it will be difficult for the Bundesliga club to keep Erling Haaland.The striker had plenty of interest in the transfer window with rumours still swirling that Real Madrid and Manchester United want to sign the star.Whoever bags the 21-year-old will have to shell out, as in the summer it was thought Dortmund wanted in the range of £100 million for the Norwegian international - though an anticipated release clause may well lower that price next summer.Watzke told Welt am Sonntag: “Of course it will be difficult. I am not saying, however, that it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Dortmund beats Sporting Lisbon despite missing Haaland

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Donyell Malen scored the winner as injury-hit Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on Tuesday to strengthen its bid to qualify from its Champions League group. Dortmund began the game without star striker Erling Haaland, who watched from the stands with a muscle problem, and other...
UEFA
