Velma-Alma softball punches ticket to Regionals

Despite having to go on the road for the district championship, the Velma-Alma Comets softball team punched their ticket to the Class A Regionals with two big wins this past Thursday.

Class A Districts for the Velma-Alma Lady Comets started this past Wednesday in Wayne and the Lady Comets beat Rush Springs 9-5 before dropping the second game 6-3 to host Wayne.

Needing two victories against host Wayne on the final day, the Lady Comets achieved that goal by winning game one 7-5 against Wayne and then turning around to beat Wayne 3-0 to clinch the district title.

Wayne took the early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Velma-Alma had an answer in the bottom of the second in game one of the day.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Ally Smith hit a double to centerfield to score Shain Ille and cut the lead to 2-1 in favor of the Wayne Lady Bulldogs.

Adding two more runs to their lead, the Lady Comets grabbed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs in the inning.

It all started with a double from Emma Minor and a single from Katie Barton to put two runners on and Kassidee Thompson up to the plate tried to drive in the first run of the inning.

After the single from Barton put Minor at third and Barton moved over on a stolen base, Thompson hit a single through the left side to cut the lead to 4-2 in favor of Wayne.

Addy Smith drove in the next run by hitting a pop fly single to shortstop to score Barton and cut the lead to 4-3 with Mackenna Rubrecht looking to do some damage in the inning as well.

Rubrecht hit a line-drive dole to left field to tie the game up by bringing in Thompson. Then Ille came up to try and break the tie game up on the second pitch of her at-bat.

Ille hit another double to left field to bring in Addy Smith to grab Velma-Alma the 5-4 lead with the Lady Comets not allowing a run in the top of the fourth inning on defense.

Lexi Williams led the bottom of the fourth with a single and then Barton got the best hit of the game by hitting a deep home run to left field to drive in herself and Williams and take the 7-4 lead.

Velma-Alma, the home team in game one, held off Wayne to one run in the top of the seventh, but got the first victory and made it a winner take all scenario.

The first three innings of the game brought a stalemate as neither team made any runs across the plate.

Velma-Alma was the first to get a runner on home plate in the top of the fourth inning.

Errors dominated the game for Wayne as an error from Wayne’s second baseman scored Thompson to take the 1-0 lead after she reached on an error to lead off the inning.

With the 1-0 lead, the Lady Comets in their next turn at-bat finally got some key hits to help secure the victory as Minor hit a two out single to bring up Barton to the plate.

Barton delivered a triple on a line drive to right field to score Minor and a throw home sent Barton to the plate as well to give Velma-Alma the 3-0 lead.

Velma-Alma’s Ille was in the circle and she held Wayne off the scoreboard and secured the victory to send the Lady Comets to the next round for another season.

Now 23-9 on the season, the Lady Comets will find out early next week where they will travel for Class A Regionals in hope to punch their ticket to the Class A State Tournament the following week.

As soon as pairings are available, staff will publish that information in a future edition of The Duncan Banner.