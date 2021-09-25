Sisters Turn Into Bitter Enemies in Netflix’s Arcane Trailer. Netflix hopes to catch the gamers’ attention by bringing the League of Legends universe to the small screen in Arcane. At the recent Tudum event, the streaming platform revealed the trailer for the show based on one of the most popular games in the world. The story will follow the complicated history of Vi and Jinx before they become the notorious LoL champions. Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld is voicing the pink neon-colored hair character while Army of the Dead alum Ella Purnell is Jinx. Fans have been speculating about the relationship between these two characters since Jinx’s debut back in 2013. Even though it was later revealed that they share the same blood, there are still a few pending questions about their past. Hopefully, the upcoming show will bring some answers.